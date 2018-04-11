Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he thinks his solo 'Black Adam' movie will begin filming at some point in 2019. The actor has been attached to the role of the DC character for some time, but has yet to officially join the DC Extended Universe up on the big screen. He's not filmed any scenes as the character even as an ensemble member of the cast in another DC Films project, as far as we know, so it looks like his first outing will be his own movie.

Despite that, excitement surrounding Johnson's DC role continues to build. Adam Sztykiel has delivered a script for the 'Black Adam' movie - following his writing on 'Rampage', which Johnson also leads - and all signs are proving to be positive that his direction is the one the movie will go in.

Speaking with Yahoo Movies, Johnson revealed of the film: "The script came in, it’s great, we’re working on it. If things come together in the way we anticipate them coming together, that feels like a 2019 movie, in production."

He went on to discuss his hopes for the flick, and said: "Marvel is doing such an incredible job of universe building and building out... and DC is doing a great job finding the footing and tone of their movies, certainly with like 'Wonder Woman', for example. I look forward to James Wan’s movie that’s coming out, with 'Aquaman'. So, 'Black Adam' is this phenomenal opportunity for us to nail the tone, make sure that he’s badass, make sure that we’re serving the mythology properly, but then, also make sure that we can have intrinsic DNA tied to a lot of other properties in DC. So, it’s not an easy thing to do, but I think we’re going to nail it."

In the past, Johnson has teased an interesting introduction for the Black Adam character, and many thought he may serve as the primary antagonist in the upcoming 'Shazam!' movie. We now know that to not be the case, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the villain/anti-hero make his mark on the DCEU ahead of his solo film, even though all signs point to him being kept under wraps until that time!

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Black Adam' movie as and when we get it.