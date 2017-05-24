Let's be honest; 'Baywatch' wouldn't be 'Baywatch' without the eye-candy and the new movie is no exception. Not only does it have Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead roles, there's also some of Hollywood's most beautiful women including Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

The cast of 'Baywatch'

Rohrbach plays this generation's Pamela Anderson (or C.J. Parker), with the real Pamela playing her mother. Alexandra is the super sporty and brainy Summer Quinn while the sensational Priyanka Chopra plays the 'deliciously evil' (her words, not ours) Victoria Leeds.

'Every girl was perfectly cast', says Dwayne Johnson, who plays Mitch Buchannon (formerly played by David Hasselhoff) in the film. 'Every girl's the perfect girl for that character and every single one of our women are strong, smart, awesome, funny, cool, relentlessly sexy. That's it. That's how you get on top. Just relentlessly... so there's sexy and then when you're relentlessly sexy it's just game over. All the girls are great. Zac included. They're all great. All great girls.'

Dwayne's onscreen love interest is Ilfenesh Hadera's character Stephanie Holden - identifiable by her braids and long-sleeved red swimsuit. Ilfenesh has previously starred in 'Old Boy' and 'Chi-Raq', and this year appeared in the drama 'Billions' and the comedy series 'Master Of None'.

Meanwhile, Dwayne has a number of upcoming film projects including 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', Stephen Merchant's wrestling comedy 'Fighting with My Family', action thriller 'Skyscraper', Brad Peyton's 'Rampage' and adventure film 'Jungle Cruise'.

He's also been announced to star in DC superhero film 'Shazam!' and it's corresponding spin-off 'Black Adam', 'San Andreas 2', 'Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon', another action thriller called 'The Janson Directive', Shane Black's 'Doc Savage' and he's also rumoured to appear in fantasy drama 'Big Trouble in Little China'.

'Baywatch' will be released in US theatres on May 25th 2017.