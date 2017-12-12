Dwayne Johnson is looking forward to growing the clan of females in his beautiful family as he and his partner reveal in an adorable social media post that they are expecting yet another daughter in the Spring just over two years after the birth of their last little girl.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the Jumanji premiere

The 45-year-old posted a gorgeous snap of his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine sitting under the Christmas tree below a sign revealing the happy news - and he and his partner Lauren Hashian could not be more thrilled.

'It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss!' The sign read in the picture which was posted yesterday (December 11th 2017).

'Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL!' Dwayne captioned the shot. '[Lauren] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn't have it any other way.'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is also the father of 16-year-old Simone, whose mother his his ex-wife Dany Garcia. He showed his love for her yesterday by posting a shot of her to celebrate her being named the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador.

'What a morning for our ohana!' He said. 'Very proud of my first born Simone Johnson carrying the torch for our industry's Golden Globes as the first ever Golden Globes Ambassador. I'm also super impressed this 16-year-old got up at 2am this morning to get ready - a full 2 hours before her maniac papa bear dad gets up to workout.'

