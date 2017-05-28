When it was announced there was to be a big screen release of 'Baywatch', based on the original television series of the same name, not many people really knew what to expect. So, following the reveal that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron would be leading proceedings came a little hope that this could be the revival the franchise needed.

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson lead the stars of 'Baywatch'

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case if recent critical reviews are anything to go by. Currently sitting at just 19% on reviews aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, the film hasn't just failed to make a splash, but it's really being hammered by those who can have a big influence on box office numbers.

Taking in just $5.7 million on Friday, it had a two day total of $10.5 million following its release - way below what people would have expected from a movie with huge stars that would usually draw in the viewers.

So do we have the critics to blame? Here are five of the most scathing reviews out there for 'Baywatch'...

Peter Travers, Rolling Stone: "As long as we buy this stuff, nothing is ever going to change. Think of yourself sitting down for a big two-hour wallow in instant stupid with a vat of popcorn, slathered in fake butter and possibly a mound of melted M&Ms on top. It feels great chugging it down, then your stomach hurts, your head aches and you puke the whole thing up so you can forget about it in the morning. That's Baywatch in a nutshell. Happy puking."

Joe Morgenstern, The Wall Street Journal: "In 'Baywatch,' a cellulite-free saga of hard bodies and soft heads, the way of all flesh is a progression from sand to surf. At its best, this big-screen version of the fin de siècle TV series evokes the rapture of the shallows. At its worst, where to begin?"

Molly Freeman, Screen Rant: "All in all, Baywatch capitalizes on its R-rating, affable stars, and the goodwill of its TV franchise ties to breathe life into an otherwise standard buddy cop action/adventure. Though the film tries to join the ranks of action comedies with heart – or, perhaps, follow in the footsteps of 21 Jump Street in modernizing a classic property to great success – Baywatch ultimately doesn’t offer much more than a superficial bro adventure."

Alex Abad-Santos, Vox: "It’s also bit jarring that Baywatch doesn’t allow for much physical comedy between Efron and Johnson, two actors known for their physicality who have shown in previous movies how funny and charismatic they can be. There’s a smidge of a scene where the two puff their chests at one another. Another sliver of a sequence features the two sharing a jet ski, Efron with his arms around The Rock’s refrigerator-sized torso, but it’s played straight. And there’s a small moment where Efron stuffs himself into drag, though the humor never goes beyond how strange Efron looks."

Brian Lowry, CNN: "For the most part, the movie has been shaped into a kind of buddy comedy, one seemingly designed to put the appeal of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron to the test. The only consistent gag, in fact, has Johnson insulting Efron with various teen-heartthrob nicknames ("One Direction," "High School Musical"), and even those begin to hit the low-tide point well before it's over."

'Baywatch' will hit cinemas across the UK on Monday, May 29.