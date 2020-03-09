Dule Hill has joined Andrea Riseborough in the supernatural thriller 'Geechee'.

According to a plot summary, Andrea will star as Wren, a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands, off the Atlantic Coast, whose people are descendants of a centuries-old group of African slaves.

But soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life - until she is driven to the brink of horrifying insanity.

The project is being written and directed by Dubois Ashong in his feature debut. It will be produced and financed by Stuart Ford through his AGC Studios banner alongside Glendon Palmer, while Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell are attached as executive producers.

Dule, 44, has had a number of television roles during her career including 'The West Wing', 'Psych', as well the show's two television films, and 'Ballers'. His cinematic credits include 'Men of Honour', 'Holes' and 'Sleight'.

Andrea recently appeared in horror remake 'The Grudge' and her previous filmography includes 'Battle of the Sexes' and 'Birdman'.

The 38-year-old actress starred as Marilyn Barnett in 'Battle of the Sexes', she was the secret lover of then-closeted lesbian tennis legend Billie Jean King, played by Emma Stone. Andrea previously opened up on how ''relieved and comfortable'' she was too have a sex scene with Emma.

She said: ''People are always fascinated by that question. But no, it wasn't odd for me. Emma and I knew each other well enough to feel relieved and comfortable to be doing this with each other, which is not often something you find playing opposite someone romantically.''