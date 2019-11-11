Artist:
Song title: Don't Start Now
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

The vide for Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now' arrives alongside news of a forthcoming new release. Since her self-titled debut album from 2017, the popstar has dropped two EPs including April's 'Deezer Sessions'. The song has reached number two in the UK.

