The vide for Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now' arrives alongside news of a forthcoming new release. Since her self-titled debut album from 2017, the popstar has dropped two EPs including April's 'Deezer Sessions'. The song has reached number two in the UK.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.