Dua Lipa would ''really like'' to star in 'American Horror Story'.

The 24-year-old singer is one of the world's best-selling musicians - but Dua has also revealed she'd loved to one day appear in the TV horror series.

Speaking about her ambitions on IHeartRadio's 'Ask Anything Chat', the London-born star shared: ''I'd really like to be on 'American Horror Story' because I've always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season.

''I just love the story behind it and I've always been a fan.''

In the short term, Dua is focused on promoting her recently released new album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

The singer admitted to feeling ''more confident'' following the success of her eponymous debut album, which was released back in 2017.

She reflected: ''I definitely was a lot more confident working on this record.

''I knew what was expected of me, I knew my lyrical language, I knew what I wanted to write, [and] how I wanted to write it.''

Dua also revealed she's found new ways of connecting with her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker explained: ''I'm learning new ways to connect with my fans and listeners. We're all in this together, so I'm sending lots of love and good health to everyone.''

Meanwhile, Dua recently confessed she was always focused on making 'Future Nostalgia' a ''fun'' record.

The singer's approach was driven by her own desire to remove her ''anxiety'' about the album.

She shared: ''I really just kind of made this album because everyone was like, 'Oh second album, like that's a really scary one.'

''And there was so much pressure with it that I just wanted to basically make something that took me away from that, that took away that anxiety and something that I made just to have fun with.''