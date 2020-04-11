Dua Lipa turned down Nile Rodgers' contributions on her new album 'Future Nostalgia' because it wasn't ''current'' enough.
Although the pair spent time in the studio together in 2019, when Dua's 'Future Nostalgia' was recently released, there was no sign of the Chic legend's input.
She explained: ''I think I just needed a bit more of a future element in terms of production. The production we did together was amazing, but took it into beautiful disco and Chic. It needed to be more current.''
And Dua, 24, revealed that she felt extremely confident in the studio when working the latest record.
She explained: ''I felt really confident in my lyrical language and I worked with close friends [this time around] so I wasn't afraid to be vulnerable in the studio. I knew exactly what I wanted and how to assert myself in a studio and around people.''
Dua had originally considered postponing the release of 'Future Nostalgia' until after the Covid-19 pandemic was over but the decision was taken out of her hands after the album leaked and she is now happy that her fans can listen to it during this time.
She told NME: ''I'm super happy that everybody gets to have [the album]. The response has been really nice and I couldn't have wanted it to go any other way. Music serves as an escape and I'm hoping that this music just brings some light and joy, and takes away from what's going on outside.''
