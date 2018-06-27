Dedicated singer Dua Lipa was left in tears on Tuesday (26 June) after she had to cancel her performance for fear of causing permanent damage to her eardrum. The 22-year-old gave an audience in Denver, Colorado a rundown of her hit songs but had to cut the concert short after just three tunes for fears of risks to her health.

Dua Lipa had to cancel mid-performance

The Be The One hitmaker told the crowd she had to cancel the show in order to avoid 'permanent' damage to her ears after she contracted an ear infection earlier in the week.

Dua Lipa had been in pain with the illness for a number of days and, despite trying to continue, it sadly became clear she needed to cut the concert short.

Speaking on stage at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado, whilst holding back tears, she said: "I really tried to push through for this show, I wanted to give you guys a really good show.

"I feel so bad for letting you guys down because I can't possibly or physically do it and this is not the kind of show I want to give you guys."

She continued: "So I'm so, so, so sorry but I'm not going to continue tonight.

"I will be back, I'm so sorry, thank you so much."

Dua later took to Instagram and Twitter to apologise to fans who had come to the show, writing: "I'm so very sorry to have had to [have] stopped tonight's show.

"I've had an ear infection for the last couple of days, I thought I would be able to pull through but it was quite painful and I was advised that if I carried on I could cause permanent damage to my ear."

She added: "I feel so sad to have disappointed you guys. I really wanted to make it through the show for you.

"Please hold on to your tickets, I am working on rescheduling the show."