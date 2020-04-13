Dua Lipa thinks Twitter can be an ''unhealthy'' environment.

The 24-year-old singer has stopped logging onto the micro-blogging platform for the sake of her own mental health, and she's admitted it was a really negative influence in her life at one stage.

Dua - whose account is now run by her management - told NME magazine: ''I feel like on Instagram, I post as if I'm on a blog and I can just separate myself from it whereas, on Twitter, after I tweet I try and check all the comments.

''That was obviously getting quite unhealthy 'cause I would just get really upset about [the response].''

The 'New Rules' hitmaker thinks social networking platforms ought to be more heavily regulated.

She said: ''I know if there's any abusive content or blah blah blah, they take it down.

''But I don't think they see certain things or types of cyber bullying as seriously as they are. Those things need to be monitored a little closer.''

Dua is currently promoting her recently released new album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

And the singer has admitted to feeling ''more confident'' following the success of her eponymous debut album, which was released back in 2017.

She reflected: ''I definitely was a lot more confident working on this record.

''I knew what was expected of me, I knew my lyrical language, I knew what I wanted to write, [and] how I wanted to write it.''

Dua also revealed she's found new ways of connecting with her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker explained: ''I'm learning new ways to connect with my fans and listeners. We're all in this together, so I'm sending lots of love and good health to everyone.''