Dua Lipa has been feeling emotional amid the release of her latest album.

The 24-year-old singer released her second studio album, 'Future Nostalgia', in March - but Dua admits it was a difficult time for her due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ''uncertainty'' it's created around the world.

She shared: ''I wanted to talk about my album and every time I talk it I get quite emotional.

''I feel like I have been welling up a lot over the past couple of weeks just because of the uncertainty over everything.''

Dua admitted she's experienced an internal conflict over the decision to release new music at a time when ''people are suffering''.

The London-born star didn't know whether it was appropriate to celebrate the launch of 'Future Nostalgia' due to the pandemic.

She told NME magazine: ''I was definitely having a testing day with corona and what was going on, whether I should be releasing - or even talking about - music.

''Trying to think of it as something to celebrate was quite difficult for me, especially on that day.''

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed she would ''really like'' to star in 'American Horror Story'.

The singer is one of the world's best-selling musicians - but Dua also admitted she'd loved to one day appear in the TV horror series.

She shared: ''I'd really like to be on 'American Horror Story' because I've always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season.

''I just love the story behind it and I've always been a fan.''