Dua Lipa thinks good fortune has played a key role in her career success.

The 24-year-old singer moved to London from Kosovo during her childhood, and she acknowledges that the switch has proven to be a life-changing decision.

Speaking to NME magazine, Dua - who is now one of the world's best-selling musicians - shared: ''I'm so fortunate - well, fortunate and unfortunate, I suppose - that my parents moved to London from Kosovo and allowed me to be here and pursue a career I could only dream of.

''I feel like a lot more kids need to have that same opportunity.''

The chart-topping pop star previously admitted that very few of her musical inspirations visited Kosovo when she was a child.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker explained: ''For me, it was like ... I wish, when I was living in Kosovo that I had the opportunity to see some of my favourite artists like Pink and Nelly Furtado ... no one really came to Kosovo.''

However, in a bid to change that, Dua has created the Sunny Hill Festival, which attracts artists from all over the world to Kosovo.

And she was thrilled that Miley Cyrus was one of the star attractions at the inaugural festival.

Dua said: ''We had Miley Cyrus, who was the first international female artist to come and perform in Kosovo and for me, it was like, the biggest dream come true.

''Like, just seeing how happy and how excited people were to see her onstage and she absolutely killed it.

''She killed it. She was amazing and her energy was amazing. She's one of the most talented people - she just smashed it. And I think, I was so close crying.

''I was so happy and so proud. It was such an amazing moment.''