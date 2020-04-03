Dua Lipa has had some ''beauty mishaps'' in her time.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker opened up about her beauty regrets when she was younger and now she really understands why people say ''less is more''.

She said: ''I look back and think wow I shouldn't have ... I've had some foundation mishaps, really dark eyebrow mishaps, I've had the confused look a lot. I definitely understand when people say less is more.''

And the 24-year-old singer has also confessed to making some skincare mistakes too.

She added: ''When I reached my 20s I started getting breakouts so after slowly taking things and removing them I could see what reacted on my skin. For so long I was using oil products thinking they were nourishing, but for my skin I was breaking out! Everyone skin is so different. It if you think something isn't working, look into it.''

Meanwhile, Dua revealed she was so excited to try a different type of makeup for the cover artwork for her latest album and was excited to step out of her comfort zone.

Speaking on Instagram Live with her makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, she shared: ''I usually go for dark brown lips and then a creamy brown lid ... It [the shoot] was really exciting cos I felt I hadn't dived into that side of makeup - just to really go over the top with colour. I'm normally a creature of habit but when I tried different colours on I got obsessed with trying them out - glitters and everything!''