Dua Lipa finds the ''scrutiny'' she endures on social media very difficult.

The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker feels she would have to be ''made out of steel'' to not let the words affect her but she hopes the #BeKind campaign - inspired by the passing of British television presenter Caroline Flack - will help people realise their words can hurt.

She said: ''The scrutiny ... on social media ... especially towards women, is so intense and unkind and really trying to get a rise out of people ... You have to be made out of steel to not let words get to you. It's so sad that we have to learn lessons from somebody's death.''

And the 24-year-old singer admitted online criticism about herself made her feel ''unworthy''.

She added: ''People almost made me feel bad about my achievements, or didn't allow me to feel proud of the things that I've done because they made me feel like I was almost unworthy of them. Even though I know I've worked really hard and I did so much of the work, the performances and behind the scenes.''

Dua won Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 2019 and admits the backlash from it was difficult to take.

She shared to The Guardian newspaper: ''People being like, 'She's been f***ing best new artist for so long and she doesn't deserve that, blah blah blah.' There were times that I felt people were being so mean that when someone recognised me and said, 'I really like your music,' I'd be like, 'Oh my God, not everyone hates me!'''