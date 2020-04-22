Dua Lipa is ''learning so much more'' about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid during their time in self-isolation together.

The 24-year-old singer has been romancing the model - who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid - since June last year, and the pair are currently practicing social distancing together in an Airbnb amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Dua says spending so much time with 20-year-old Anwar has been ''easy, fun, and chill''.

She gushed: ''It's been really great - easy and fun and chill. We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other.''

The couple are spending most of their time binge-watching television shows and movies, and are ''slowly ticking things off''.

Dua added: ''We have a big list, and we're slowly ticking things off. We've watched lots of series - 'Ozark', 'Tiger King', 'Unorthodox', 'The Sinner' - and then some older movies like 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and 'Snatch' and 'No Country For Old Men'.''

The 'Break My Heart' hitmaker hasn't just been taking time off though, as she's also been promoting her new album 'Future Nostalgia', which was released a week earlier than planned on March 27, after it was leaked online.

And Dua says putting together remote performances for appearances on shows such as 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' has been a ''learning curve''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's been a massive learning curve. Shooting in a big TV studio, you have all the flashy lights and the cameras. It's about making the most of what you have in a home space and then trying to make that interesting. It's been fun, but it has been challenging.''