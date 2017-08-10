Dua Lipa is inspired by her ''sad feelings''.

The 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' hitmaker prefers to take inspiration for her music when she is feeling down and those feelings ''linger in her mind the longest''.

Speaking in the Philippines, she said: ''I definitely find a lot more inspiration from sad things and sad feelings. And those are the things that linger in my mind the longest. When you're sad and heartbroken, it makes me good pop songs.

''I love Frank Ocean, The Weeknd and Sia. I'd love to write with Pink and Nelly Furtado. I mean, the list goes on. There are so many amazing artists that inspire me.''

Meanwhile, Dua previously insisted she is ''taking charge'' with her new song, 'New Rules'.

She said: '''New Rules' is quite different to a lot of tracks on the album. I wanted it to feel very new.

''It's the breakup song that I wish I had when I was breaking up with someone ... This is me taking charge ... I wanted to show women looking after each other and that we have each other's backs.''

And Dua had previously revealed she wanted to open up about ''a lot of personal things'' on her recent album.

She said: ''You know, I want to get a lot of personal things out there and I want the fans to really get to know me but I feel like a lot of what I do is being able to dance to sad songs ... It's also a lot of fun to be able to find a cool mix between a ballad, which breaks into, I don't know, something a bit more dancey.''