Dua Lipa wants fans to know she feels ''vulnerable''.

The 24-year-old singer - who released her second album, 'Future Nostalgia', in March - has revealed she's keen to expose her real-life frailties to her fans, saying it's important to ''show that you're human''.

She shared: ''The way I write my music, I'm always very open, and I allow myself to be vulnerable.

''And I feel now more than ever that it's brought me closer to my listeners. I think it's important to talk about your emotions and to be vulnerable and to show that you're human.''

Dua and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid are currently on lockdown together in London.

And the chart-topping star revealed they've been watching lots of films and TV shows in order to pass the time during the pandemic.

She told ELLE magazine: ''I've watched so many shows - 'Ozark', 'Tiger King', 'The Night Of', 'The Outsider, Servant', did I say 'Ozark'? And lots of movies, too.

''I love to make lists, and normally it would be, like, lists of restaurants and places to go and stuff to do with friends, whereas now it's movie lists, and series lists.''

Dua also revealed that she and Anwar - who was born in California - recently cooked octopus, which they bought from a farm-to-table app.

The London-born star said: ''We were just buying our normal fish and stuff, and octopus came up.

''So we said, 'Okay, let's try something different.' It's about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we've never done before.''

Despite this, Dua admitted it's still been a tough month for the couple in some respects.

She explained: ''Anwar misses his family, and soon we'll hopefully get to go back and see them.''