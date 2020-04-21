Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and Rita Ora are among a host of stars who are set to record a version of Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These' for charity.

The 'Physical' hitmaker, Coldplay frontman and 'Lonely Together' singer will team up with the likes of Yungblud, 5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Dermot Kennedy, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag'n'Bone Man, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul and Sigrid on the track to raise funds for the BBC's charities Children in Need and Comic Relief and those impacted by Covid-19.

The star-studded cover is being recorded as part of BBC Radio 1's Stay Home Live Lounge segment, and as well as being released as a single, the video for the cover will premiere on BBC One's three-hour fundraiser 'The Big Night In' on Thursday (23.04.20), which is being aired to lift spirits and raise vital funds to the two charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dua said: ''I am so proud that we've been able to come together to record this track and I can't wait for everyone to hear it.

''Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.''

And 'Worry About Me' singer Ellie added: ''More so than ever, it's important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another -- I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time.''

The cover is being overseen by Adele's producer Fraser T. Smith, who said: ''We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today.

''The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against Covid-19 around the world.''

'The Big Night In' follows the Lady Gaga-curated 'One World: Together at Home' virtual concert by Global Citizen, which raised $127 million for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO), and saw performances from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney.