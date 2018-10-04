A bizarre and almost certainly fake interview with Drew Barrymore conducted airline EgyptAir has gone viral, after being spotted by an eagle-eyed journalist.

The extremely strange piece – the veracity of which has already been denied by Barrymore’s publicists – was published in EgyptAir’s on-board magazine Horus, and excerpts of it were tweeted out by travelling journalist Adam Baron.

“This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in-flight magazine is, umm, surreal,” Baron tweeted this week.

Among the litany of crimes against good journalism was a pretty outrageously offensive aspersion cast by the writer about Barrymore’s romantic and personal life.

Drew Barrymore's publicists insist the interview is fake

“Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.”

Barrymore’s team told HuffPost this week that their client “did not participate” in the interview and had reached out to EgyptAir’s PR – but the airline claims it is genuine, as did a Twitter account claiming to be the article’s author.

Riddled with some howling grammatical errors and questionable English syntax, the interview also generated some pretty dubious soundbites, such as the following about Barrymore’s apparent philosophy toward raising her two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“I could not resist performing the most important role in my life – being a mother – in which I hope to be conscientious”, the piece quotes the 43 year old actress as saying, along with “I do not intentionally follow certain parenting methods with my daughters and I do not consult with psychologists”.

The worst, however, was a comment apparently about post-baby weight loss, which caused a real furore on social media.

“I feel overwhelmed when someone tells me that I have regained my image and managed to lose that extra weight,” the writer apparently claims she said. “However, I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think.”

