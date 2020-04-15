Drew Barrymore has ''cried every day'' over homeschooling her children because she's found it so tough.
Drew Barrymore has ''cried every day'' over homeschooling her children.
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress admitted it has been a struggle to tackle her own work along with educating Olive, seven, and five-year-old Frankie - who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - while they're all staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Drew initially felt she was coping well by having fun with her kids, but things changed when the girls needed to start on their schoolwork.
Speaking on 'Today' via video link, she admitted: ''I don't know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hour.
''I just tried to find routine with my kids. Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the chalk and do hopscotch, board games, do seeding things in little cups and make signs and be inventive.
''And then school started. And it all went out the window. The minute I thought, 'Oh, I'm three weeks in. I've got this,' I cried every day, all day long.
''It was like every church and state.
''It was the messiest plate I've ever held in my life, to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.''
The 45-year-old star admitted her experience has given her even more respect for teachers.
She added: ''And I thought, 'Oh my god, and teachers have children.' Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids?
''I didn't think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did and then you start to get some systems and you see people on social media making lists and you're like, 'Aaaghh!' You find your way. You're resilient.''
Despite her struggles, Drew is determined to stay positive in these uncertain times and urged others to take the same standpoint.
She said: ''Happiness is a war you fight every day and the victory is if you accomplished any of those wins, that is a win.
''I march in the army of optimism and I am looking for recruits, but I am very real about it.
''I am not some vapid hippie who's like, 'You just gotta be happy, man.' This is the way and the direction I will point my compass.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There isn't much originality in this rude female-led comedy, but its observations on single life...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...
A grounding in the real-life story makes this film much less sentimental than it looks....
When Erin and Garrett have a chance meeting in a bar in New York, both...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
Watch the trailer for Everybody's Fine Frank Goode's children are all grown up and they...
Music and Lyrics Trailer Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a washed-up '80s pop star who's...