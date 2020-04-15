Drew Barrymore has ''cried every day'' over homeschooling her children.

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress admitted it has been a struggle to tackle her own work along with educating Olive, seven, and five-year-old Frankie - who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - while they're all staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drew initially felt she was coping well by having fun with her kids, but things changed when the girls needed to start on their schoolwork.

Speaking on 'Today' via video link, she admitted: ''I don't know if there are good days and bad days. I think there are good hours and bad hour.

''I just tried to find routine with my kids. Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the chalk and do hopscotch, board games, do seeding things in little cups and make signs and be inventive.

''And then school started. And it all went out the window. The minute I thought, 'Oh, I'm three weeks in. I've got this,' I cried every day, all day long.

''It was like every church and state.

''It was the messiest plate I've ever held in my life, to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.''

The 45-year-old star admitted her experience has given her even more respect for teachers.

She added: ''And I thought, 'Oh my god, and teachers have children.' Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids?

''I didn't think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did and then you start to get some systems and you see people on social media making lists and you're like, 'Aaaghh!' You find your way. You're resilient.''

Despite her struggles, Drew is determined to stay positive in these uncertain times and urged others to take the same standpoint.

She said: ''Happiness is a war you fight every day and the victory is if you accomplished any of those wins, that is a win.

''I march in the army of optimism and I am looking for recruits, but I am very real about it.

''I am not some vapid hippie who's like, 'You just gotta be happy, man.' This is the way and the direction I will point my compass.''