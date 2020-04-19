Drew Barrymore's feet ''grew three shoe sizes'' after she gave birth.

The 'Miss You Already' star - who has Olive, seven, and Frankie, five, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - has revealed her feet increased in size when she welcomed her kids into the world so her ''old shoe-loving Carrie Bradshaw days'' are well behind her.

She said: ''I have always experimented with style over my life too. I wasn't ever the classic girl. I remember at my 10th birthday party putting eyeshadow up to my temples. I always loved dressing in a way that made me feel like I was a billboard for joy. I just didn't suit that clean classic look. I felt much more myself in crazy make-up and being somewhere like a music festival where there were other like-minded dressers.

''Fashion for me wasn't about expensive clothes and looking put together, it was about how I put it together. Mixing and matching vintage with labels. Sneakers with pyjama pants and a Dries Van Noten sweater. White eyeliner with a shiny wet maroon lip, with a feather in my hair. Although I've had to give up my old shoe-loving Carrie Bradshaw days - after I gave birth to my daughter, my feet grew three shoe sizes!''

And the 45-year-old actress has revealed her daughter Olive follows in her style footsteps.

She added to The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''Olive's attitude to style is the same - though I have in no way encouraged or influenced this! She always has different coloured hair. She loves to change it - the bluer to pinker the better. The morning of our shoot she found my black eyeliner and drew all over her face like an alternative rock star. She even alters her own clothes with scissors and safety pins (I've got my own Little Edie!).''