It's safe to say that the Drew Barrymore of today is nothing like the one of 23 years ago. However, she still has fond memories of her youth, even that one time she lifted her shirt while doing a birthday dance for David Letterman on 'The Late Show'.

Drew Barrymore at the season 2 premiere of 'Santa Clarita Diet'

She recalled the risque event as she sat in that same Ed Sullivan Theater during her appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' this week, while talking about her various talk show appearances over the years - since she was a child actress back in the 80s.

'In this very theatre I did something in particular with Mr. Letterman on his birthday', she said, looking amused at herself as Stephen clarified that she 'pulled a Bourbon Street' - referring, of course, to the act of women flashing for beads during the Mardi Gras festivals of New Orleans.

'I sometimes think, that doesn't feel like me', she mused. 'It's like a distant memory that just doesn't seem like me but it is me and that's kind of cool.'

Most stars might feel embarrassed about doing something like that as a 20-year-old, but she doesn't have any regrets about her unexpected gift for Letterman on his 48th bithday.

'I'm still down with that', she says. 'I'm a mother of two... I'm such a different person now that it doesn't feel like me but I'm still into it.'

She admits that she has a tendency to 'overdo it with people [she loves]', and she's just as eccentric as ever even if she is no longer in the habit of exposing herself to talk show hosts.

She currently stars in the Netflix comedy series 'Santa Clarita Diet', which returns for season 2 today (March 23rd 2018), where she plays a suburban housewife who also happens to be a zombie.