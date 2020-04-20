Drew Barrymore is embracing her grey hairs.

The 45-year-old actress - who has daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, five, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, 41 - revealed that since having kids and turning 40, she is less worried about her appearance.

Writing in The Sunday Times Style magazine, she said: ''Now I'm a mom and in my mid-forties, I have the hair I like -- drama-free and more natural.

''It takes 30 minutes to do my base of greys. I only barely cover them, so that the follicles can still grab the light as it grows out. (Yes, your greys can double as highlights with the right tint!)''

Drew also insisted she was never afraid to take risks with fashion.

She said: ''I have always experimented with style over my life too. I wasn't ever the classic girl. I remember at my 10th birthday party putting eye shadow up to my temples. I always loved dressing in a way that made me feel like I was a billboard for joy. I just didn't suit that clean classic look. I felt much more myself in crazy make-up and being somewhere like a music festival where there were other like-minded dressers.

''Fashion for me wasn't about expensive clothes and looking put together, it was about how I put it together. Mixing and matching vintage with labels. Sneakers with pajama pants and a Dries Van Noten sweater. White eyeliner with a shiny wet maroon lip, with a feather in my hair.''

And Drew revealed that Olive is following in her quirky fashion footsteps.

She wrote: ''Olive's attitude to style is the same - though I have in no way encouraged or influenced this! She loves to change her hair - the bluer to pinker the better. She even alters her own clothes with scissors and safety pins.''