Although they only confirmed their relationship less than a month ago, Drake appears to be taking his romance with Jennifer Lopez to the next level already by buying the singer a diamond necklace reportedly worth $100,000.

The 30 year old Canadian rapper laid out a six-figure sum for a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace, according to many sources. Lopez wore the 17” diamond-encrusted piece, which features round and teardrop-shaped diamonds studded in platinum, on New Year’s Eve in a picture she posted on Instagram at the time.

Lopez, 47, had attended Drake’s NYE show at Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub and cheered him on from the audience, shortly after the initial rumours that they were dating had begun.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:13am PST

They had posted an intimate looking photo on Instagram a few days before that, teasing the possibility of an upcoming musical collaboration.

However, this lavish display doesn’t mean that the couple are rushing forwards at break-neck speed, according to People. “Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” a source said. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going.”

More: Rihanna unfollows J-Lo as Drake confirms relationship

“Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house,” the source added. “She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.”

Of course, Drizzy has never shied away from shelling out serious amounts of money for those he loves and the ladies he’s pursuing.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

He reportedly spent several thousand dollars on ‘kitty bling’ for Taylor Swift’s cats at the end of last year, and shortly before the MTV VMAs he purchased a massive billboard in California just to congratulate Rihanna on her Video Vanguard trophy.

Presenting her with the prize, he professed his life-long love for her. They were spotted out together that same evening and on a few occasions after that before they broke up.

More: J-Lo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony files for divorce from third wife Shannon de Lima