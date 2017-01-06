Rihanna and Drake. We've seen these two hit headlines together more times than we can count over the last seven years and it's safe to say we may have seen the last of this relationship/collaboration. Things have got real frosty since Drake started dating J-Lo, but just how did this on-off love start?

Rihanna and Drake have dated a number of times

They've worked together a lot; in 2010 Drake featured on Rihanna's single 'What's My Name?', then in 2012 Rihanna appeared on Drake's song 'Take Care', last year they teamed together on Rihanna's number one 'Work' and that same year she was on his song 'Too Good'. All of the videos for the tracks have seen them getting very intimate, but their romance hasn't always been just for the cameras.

Apparently, the two first hooked up at the Lucky Strike bowling alley in New York in 2009, and Drake went on to rap about the encounter on his song 'Fireworks'. Rihanna insisted that they were just friends at the time, however the following year Drake confessed that they had had a non-serious relationship. They even performed a very racy duet at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Chris Brown and Drake were feuding as early as 2012, and it's always been thought that Rihanna was the cause of their beef, what with she and Chris having previously dated. But during that year, there seemed to be a lot of tension between Rih and Dreezy - images even surfaced showing her refusing to clap when Drake landed an MTV Award. Naturally, they got close again, but over the next couple of years their friendship definitely blew hot and cold.

2016 saw them seemingly reach a pinacle in their relationship. They hung out a lot, with Drake even flying over to London to visit Rihanna during her UK tour, and he appeared to confess his love for her as he presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs in August. They went on to get matching tattoos too; a little camo shark representing the stuffed toy that Drake once bought her. Again, it was a short-lived romance.

Despite their on and off love life though, it doesn't seem like that itself has ever ruined their close friendship - until now. There are rumours that Rihanna now feels betrayed by Drake's new relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Could we finally have seen the end of Drihanna for good?