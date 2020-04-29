Donna Air uses barbecue tongs to slip out of her dresses.

'The Split' star likes to wear skin-tight outfits which show off her slim figure but sometimes it is hard to take those dresses off without a helping hand.

Donna came up with her own life hack to help her cope with the fashion problem.

Speaking to Susannah Constantine on her 'My Wardrobe Malfunction' podcast, she said: ''There were many dresses I couldn't get out of because I was in so tight. I've had to use all sorts of tools to get myself out. BBQ tongs are a really good one I still use. When you're home alone and there's nobody there to unzip your dress, you put the BBQ tongs right down the back- that works well.''

Donna - who was previously in a five-year relationship with James Middleton, the brother of Duchess Catherine - was diagnosed with coronavirus in March.

The 40-year-old actress developed ''mild flu-like symptoms'' and so decided to get tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive.

Donna - who has 16-year-old daughter Freya with her ex-partner Damian Aspinall - wrote on Twitter: ''Hi Guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown.

''I just wanted to let you know developed mild flu like symptoms and started self isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for Covid19.

''Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus.''

Donna has now recovered from coronavirus.