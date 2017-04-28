What better way to reflect on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office than with a dedicatory 'Simpsons' sketch? The popular Matt Groening animation tore into the President of the United States with a new video this week that has already received more than 3 million views.

Donald Trump seen going to vote on Election Day

The clip is an ominous look at the White House during a dark, stormy night. Sean Spicer has hanged himself from the ceiling with a note reading 'I quit', while Kellyanne Conway insists she will not be the one to replace him. A nude portrait of Melania Trump handcuffed to a briefcase hangs on the wall in the stairwell while two other White House employees throttle each other in the hall.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump himself is in bed looking at Twitter, surrounded by books with titles like 'The Little Book of Big Bombs', 'Killing A Good Thing by Bill O'Reilly' and 'Floride on $10 Million Dollars a Day'. His toupee is something that looks like a long-haired shitzu.

'A hundred days in office, so many accomplishments', he says. 'Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700, and finally we can shoot hibernating bears - my boys will love that.' He is then presented with a new bill that he 'must read immediately' that 'lowers taxes for only Republicans', though Donald requests that Fox News read it so he can watch what they say.

It also sees a clip of Ivanka Trump taking over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the bench as new Supreme Court Justice. Back in Springfield, Homer and Marge Simpson are watching television in horror, with Marge realising that she has already used an entire bottle of Prozac that was meant to last her the entire four years. Plus, the government takes Grampa back where he came from (wherever that is).

More: Alec Baldwin explains what goes into his Donald Trump impression

The clip went viral upon its release on Wednesday (April 26th 2017) and it has received more than 3.8 million views.