Never before has a President been the subject of so many vitriolic pop songs. Indeed, it was with great difficulty that Donald Trump got any musician at all to perform at his inauguration in 2017. Thus, we've compiled a list of our favourite Trump protest songs (so far).

Donald Trump playing golf

1. Big Love - Black Eyed Peas

Notable lyrics: 'Everybody's following/ Ain't nobody leading/ People lovin' guns more than kids is a season/ And they say the reason is to protect their freedom/ But we don't believe 'em.'

Recently released to benefit March For Our Lives, Families Belong Together and Change The Ref, the video for this single is difficult to watch as it focuses on gun violence and border control. The main message centres around Trump's stance on gun ownership and immigration i.e. that he'll take children away from their parents but not guns from children.

2. Hallelujah Money - Gorillaz (ft. Benjamin Clementine)

Notable lyrics: 'Here is our tree that primitively grows/ And when you go to bed scarecrows from the Far East/ Come to eat its tender fruits/ And I've thought the best way to perfect our tree/ Is by building walls.'

Damon Albern's virtual band teamed up with Benjamin Clementine for this evocative number taken from their fifth studio album 'Humanz' released last year. It marked the band's comeback after a five-year hiatus and was released the day before Trump's presidential inauguration. This explores the president's plan to build a wall separating Mexico from the United States.

3. That's What Makes Us Great - Bruce Springsteen and Joe Grushecky

Notable lyrics: 'And don't you brag to me/ That you never read a book/ I never put my faith/ In a con man and his crooks.'

The Boss and the Iron City Houserockers frontman teamed up for this anthem last year, which would go on to appear on Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers' 'More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows' album. It's a direct attack on Trump and his policies, with Springsteen being a huge Trump critic.

4. Campaign Speech - Eminem

Notable lyrics: 'He runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin'/ And that's what you wanted/ A f***in' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one.'

Back in 2016, Shady unveiled this epic freestyle at nearly 8 minutes long two and a half weeks before the presidential election. It was a true representation of his extraordinary talents when it comes to writing rhymes, and proved just why he remains one of the greatest rappers of our time.

5. XXX - Kendrick Lamar (ft. U2)

Notable lyrics: 'Employees and bosses with homicidal thoughts/ Donald Trump's in office/ We lost Barack/ And promised to never doubt him again.'

This rap extravaganza saw the unlikely pairing of a rock legend with an award-winning rapstar and it was all the better for it. It featured on Lamar's chart-topping fourth studio album 'Damn' - a record that would go on to be the first mainstream record to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music. The song samples U2's 'American Soul'.

6. Revolution Radio - Green Day

Notable lyrics: 'Sing, like a rebel's lullaby/ Under the stars and stripes/ For the lost souls that were cheated/ We will be seen but not be heard.'

Green Day have been writing political songs since their inception, so it was no surprised that they addressed the current political state in their 2016 album 'Revolution Radio'. It's less of a direct assault on Trump's character, but definitely alludes to their own leftist ideologies.

7. Demagogue - Franz Ferdinand

Notable lyrics: 'From the mob to chapter eleven/ Those tiny vulgar fingers on the nuclear bomb.'

An especially unflattering portrait of the US President, 'Demagogue' featured as a bonus track on the Japanese CD edition of the band's fifth studio album 'Always Ascending' released earlier this year. It's as unforgiving as most anti-Trump songs, and just goes to show how much the rest of the world aren't happy with his policies.

8. Don't Lie To Me - Barbra Streisand

Notable lyrics: 'How do you win if we all lose?/ You change the facts to justify/ Your lips move but your words get in the way.'

Less of a scathing deluge of anti-Trump rhetoric and more of a sorrowful one. In her forthcoming album 'Walls', Barbra Streisand pleads with the President and laments the hateful direction the current US government is taking, with 'Don't Lie To Me' being her lead single.

More: Barbra Streisand hits out at Trump on her new album 'Walls'

9. Tiny Hands - Fiona Apple

Notable lyrics: 'We don't want your tiny hands/ Anywhere near our underpants.'

OK, so they're not the most enigmatic lyrics in the world, but they're straight to the point. Fiona Apple wrote this protest chant, produced by Michael Whalen, prior to the 2017 Women's March for the very purpose of being screamed by thousands of angry, wronged women in the wake of the Donald Trump and Billy Bush recording scandal. Legendary.