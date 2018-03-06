It was always going to be an event the US President wasn’t going to like - and this year’s Oscars have been criticised by Donald Trump for allegedly polling the lowest ratings in history. The President also declared the problem with the ceremony was that there are no stars anymore - except him before adding, ‘just kidding’.

Donald Trump has taken aim at the Oscars

Using his usual method of communicating via Twitter, the 45th President of the United States mocked the Academy Awards’ low ratings and wrote: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding of course)!"

Trump's Oscars tweet came as he was offering his opinion on a number of topics including the just-announced Korean talks, DACA and his view on whether the White House was in 'chaos.'

He argued that it was not and said, "There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

Donald Trump has come up against a number of famous showbiz names at awards events in the past - particularly during last year’s award cycle shortly after he had been elected.

Meryl Streep took aim at the President during her Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes in 2017 and called him out for imitating a disabled reporter.

Trump hit back instantly and described the award-winning actress as a "Hillary lover" and said he was "not surprised" he’d be the subject of anger and the butt of jokes by "liberal movie people".

This year’s Oscars was also criticised by Fox News with presenter Sean Hannity taking aim at Meryl Streep and host Jimmy Kimmel’s defence of women’s rights.

"Let's start with the sanctimonious, so-called comedian, host Jimmy Kimmel, now Democratic activist dedicating much of his opening speech to women's rights," Hannity said.

The Fox News host also tore into Meryl Streep, who was referenced in Best Actress award winner Frances McDormand's speech, for Streep having a previously cozy relationship with alleged sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein, a one-time top Hollywood producer.