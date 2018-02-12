Donald Glover is without a doubt one of the most talented performers of the modern day. First making a name for himself after being signed up to write for NBC sitcom '30 Rock', Glover would not only become renowned for his work in the world of on screen entertainment, but would also release several albums and mixtapes under the name Childish Gambino. Forget triple threat, this guy's got more talents than just singing, dancing and acting.

Donald Glover is taking his career from strength to strength

One of his most exciting projects of recent months is the upcoming standalone 'Star Wars' film, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. Starring alongside the likes of Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson, Glover takes on the role of a young Lando Calrissian in the movie, and fans have already fallen for the character thanks to the 'Solo' teasers released as part of last weekend's Super Bowl.

Lando is of course already an established character in the 'Star Wars' universe, but with fans set to take a step back in time with 'Solo' to discover some of the past that built Han Solo and his comrades into the people they are (or were) in the 'Star Wars' episodic series, Glover's performance could reveal exciting new layers to the character's personality.

Speaking with EW, Glover described Lando's personality: "He likes to know his way in and out of any situation that he’s in. Lando likes rules because he’s somebody who is in a position to benefit from rules."

Asked if that meant by getting around the rules instead of following them, he added: "He’s smart enough to figure out a way to like get out of things, like loopholes, And I think Han is more of a rule breaker and he can kind of get away with it."

The actor also spoke about meeting original Lando actor Billy Dee Williams, saying that their discussions were "really, really relaxed", and that his best advice from the star was to "just be charming".

It would seem Glover's taken the words straight to his heart. We may not have even heard him speak in the recent 'Solo' teasers, but he's sent the fan base into overdrive just with his presence. It's going to be very interesting to see how audiences respond to his overall performance once the film makes its cinematic debut.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will come to cinemas across the UK on May 25, 2018.