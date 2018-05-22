With just a few days to go until 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' hits cinemas across the globe, fans are getting excited about seeing the adventures of a young Han Solo - played by Alden Ehrenreich - alongside the cheeky-natured Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Early movie reactions are positive, so it looks like Lucasfilm has another major 'Star Wars' hit on its hands. But how will this film serve as a launchpad for others in the future?

Donald Glover would be on board for a solo Lando 'Star Wars' movie

That's something that's been discussed by fans for some time. With so many incredibly excited by just the prospect of Glover joining the 'Star Wars' universe, there have been calls for him to get his own solo flick.

Speaking with EW and asked if there was any chance of seeing 'Lando: A Star Wars Story' in the future, the actor replied: "It would always be fun to be Lando again. I would love to do it again. It’s really fun. The movie, I feel like, is wide open. This part of the universe without the… I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. There’s a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we’re just like hustlers and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun. And I like those movies a lot. I like the comedy of them, the silliness and also the adventure. I think it would just be fun to do."

Lando is certainly a character that could be taken in a number of directions. His history has never been fully fleshed out, so there's no major canon to stick to. Assuming Glover's performance will tick all the right boxes in 'Solo', Lucasfilm have everything in place to launch another compelling branch of their 'Star Wars' franchise.

Glover has also been in the news lately following the release of his already-iconic music video and song 'This Is America'. The political and social commentary runs deep throughout the visuals and lyrics, as the artist - under his Childish Gambino mantle - tackles everything from racism, to gun crime, and mental health.

We'll bring you more 'Star Wars' news as and when we get it. 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is out in cinemas across the UK on May 25, 2018.