As one of the most iconic franchises in the world, 'Star Wars' has been entertaining audiences for decades through a variety of different platforms. That looks set to continue this May with the second standalone movie following the success of 'Rogue One', with much-loved 'Star Wars' character Han Solo front-and-centre. Aptly named 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', the film will star Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role, and will follow some of the space traveller's earliest years.

Donald Glover will star as a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming 'Star Wars' adventure

Donald Glover will also be joining the 'Star Wars' universe, bringing his performance to the role of a young Lando Calrissian, and already sending the fandom into a spin in teasers for the film that were released during the Super Bowl. Then there will be 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke in the mysterious role of Qi'ra; a woman that the modern-day Han Solo would refuse to speak about because of their history.

This week, Glover has been opening up a little about what fans should expect from the upcoming 'Solo' adventure.

Speaking with ET during the season 2 premiere for 'Atlanta', the actor teased: "I think it’s just a lot more fun. All the 'Star Wars' [movies] are really fun, but I think this movie, we know what’s going to happen, we know they’re not going to die, ya know? We know, kind of, what happens, but how we got there, I guess, is the crux of it. So we’re allowed to have a lot more fun than I think the other movies where you have to deal with a lot of the lineage in what’s going to happen. I think this movie’s, like, just a fun, summer film. I’m really excited about it. It’s really cool."

Following the serious tone that ran throughout 'Rogue One', and the huge and impactful events that have been happening in the episodic 'Star Wars' series, a "fun" bit of adventuring through the 'Star Wars' universe could be exactly what the fan base needs right now. It's going to be incredibly interesting to see how critics and the wider viewing public react to this one when it finally drops!

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will come to cinemas across the UK on May 25, 2018.