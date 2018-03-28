Following Marvel’s announcement that it would be disassociating itself from Donald Glover and FX over the planned animated series of ‘Deadpool’, the star has taken to Twitter to take a couple of spectacular shots at the studio.

It was announced over the weekend that Marvel would no longer work with FX, Glover and his brother Stephen Glover on the series, on which the brothers would have been executive producers and served as showrunners.

As a result, on Wednesday (March 28th) Glover wrote and shared a 15-page script in which Deadpool – the same foul-mouthed anti-superhero that Ryan Reynolds popularised in Marvel’s hit live-action film back in 2016 – goes to Africa to save the last northern white rhino.

“For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool,” Glover tweeted to his followers, then proceeding to share a series of posts featuring images of the script – and the results were pretty hilarious.

Donald Glover and Marvel have seemingly fallen out

“What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven year old boys and 50 year old paedophiles,” Deadpool muses out loud to Sudan the rhino (the real rhino died last week) over why his animated series was cancelled.

Admitting that it might not be a good time to have a “violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV," he then asks the rhino: “Do you think they cancelled the show… cause of racism?! All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black, too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.”

Later, Deadpool says, “It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn't Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn't watch? I mean, I think our show would’a been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. And I guess that place is Freeform.”

‘Deadpool’ had been given the green light as a straight-to-order, 10 episode series for broadcast on FXX, the network’s comedy-dedicated channel.

FX had said back on Saturday: “Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel's ‘Deadpool’ animated series. FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on ‘Legion’, which will continue.”

