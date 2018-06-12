With rumours that he’s set to portray Willy Wonka in a planned prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, fresh off the back of his winning performance in the recent Star Wars spin-off Solo and his US number 1 single ‘This Is America’, Donald Glover is one of the hottest properties in the entertainment industry at the moment.

As a successful rapper with a Billboard chart-topping single under his nom-de-plume Childish Gambino, Glover is also the creator of hit FX series ‘Atlanta’, which has recently been given the green-light for a third season.

The 34 year old multi-talent was speaking last week at a panel at the Emmys’ FYC screening, and compared the upcoming series of ‘Atlanta’ to Kanye West’s third studio album, Graduation.

“I align the seasons, I think, to me, like Kanye records,” he said. “I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest – an honest version of it – and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

The rapper/director added that he and the production team had been speaking “on iMessage together and talking about” the new project. “I think people were really hungry to beat ourselves, which is great,” Glover added.

Meanwhile, Glover’s brother Stephen, who co-writes and produces the series, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that season three of ‘Atlanta’ would see more efforts to portray women’s stories, as the show only has one main female star, Zazie Beetz’s character Van.

“I think we have some cool ideas in season three that’ll put some more women on screen,” he said. “There’s a very specific perspective from the ‘Atlanta’ women that I think we’re gonna explore in season three.”

