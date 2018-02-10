Don Mancini doesn't think seven feature films are enough, and is set to bring his 'Child's Play' horror icon, Chucky the murderous doll, to television screens in an eight-part horror series. The announcement comes after the critically-acclaimed 'Cult of Chucky' was released last year, impressing the loyal fanbase which have stuck with the series ever since its initial conception.

Don Mancini poses with the creepy Chucky doll

Mancini will reunite with franchise producer David Kirschner for the show and promises that it will be one of the scariest experiences 'Child's Play' fans will ever go through. The exact plot and characters that we're set to see other than Chucky isn't something that's yet been revealed, but we imagine there are plenty of surprises, twists and turns in store.

Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Mancini spoke a little about what to expect: "We plan to use 'Child's Play' in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It's going to be very creepy." He also confirmed that Brad Dourif would be making a comeback to the voice booth, tackling the role of the villainous Chucky once more.

Kirschner added: "I'm incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before. Don has taken the franchise in a wonderfully frightening direction. He seems to outdo himself every time."

Though this doesn't mean the film series has come to an end, we do think that the television series will be the main focus of the franchise for the foreseeable future. If the first season does well, there's no telling just how much further the show could be taken. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one.

More: Ryan Murphy Says Season 9 Will Likely Be The 'American Horror Story' Crossover

We'll bring you more details on the planned television series as and when we get it.