Nothing quite makes us want to be in the 'Avengers' more than watching the entire cast on an LA open-top bus-ride with Don Cheadle freestyling to beats provided by Reggie Watts. It's probably the best thing we've seen this week, and we kind of wish there was a similar moment in the actual movie.

Don Cheadle at the 'Avengers: Infinity War' premiere

'Avengers: Infinity War' has finally hit theatres, breaking a number of records along the way, but ahead of the opening, the all-star cast have been enjoying a huge promotional tour which included a bus tour with James Corden and the rest of the crew on 'The Late Late Show'.

It has got to feel good for the actors to finally let go of the secrecy. There have been so many precautions in place to make sure no information got leaked before the film's opening. Fake scripts circling the cast, few being allowed to read the full real script, and a number of re-shoots that turned out to be fake too.

Don Cheadle, who plays Col. James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, otherwise known as War Machine, in the movie, delivered an epic freestyle rap about the whole situation to his castmates for 'The Late Late Show' 'Avengers' special.

'Down Melrose, your hands and toes, please keep 'em inside the bus at all times', he raps. 'We close, with Avengers. Now you remember, we did this thing, we gonna be back in December. That's the word I heard, lots of reshoots, you know that final battle scene was just a poo-poo.'

'It was contractual, they had to do it', he continues. 'It ain't gonna be actually in the movie, and all of this so groovy that we here, we tall, we're not sure, and yet we fall through. Come on, I did this since I was small too.'

'Avengers: Infinity War' is in theatres everywhere now.