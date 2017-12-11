Bedford pop-rock four-piece Don Broco are set to drop their third album 'Technology' next year and now have a new video out for their single 'T-Shirt Song'. It features the group performing live through through a retro TV set.
'T-Shirt' song is the fifth single released from the album, after 'Pretty', 'Technology', 'Stay Ignorant' and even 2016's 'Everybody'. The album is the follow-up to their 2015 record 'Automatic', which reached number six in the US charts.
This year is quite the big year for Don Broco, who played a huge sold out show at Alexandra Palace in London in November, marking their biggest concert so far. They'll be back on tour in February, kicking off their UK dates on February 8th at Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth. They'll be touring North American in March, with their final scheduled show on April 7th at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom.
'Technology' will be released on February 2nd 2018 through Sharptone Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.