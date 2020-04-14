Domhnall Gleeson says Phoebe Waller-Bridge ''smelt lovely'' when he worked with her.

The 36-year-old actor stars alongside Phoebe in the HBO series 'Run' - on which she also served as an executive producer - and he has joked that the 'Fleabag' creator has had so much praise lavished on her in recent years that there is nothing good left to say about her.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Domhnall said: ''It's such a funny thing to throw more praise at Phoebe. But, who the f**k needs to read more people speaking about how unbelievably amazing she is?''

He then joked: ''F*** it, let's go big and give people something to read about. She hits people; she's got body odour. I'm not really sure where to go with this ... No, she didn't hit anyone that I saw, and as far I can remember she smelt lovely.''

Domhnall - who has appeared in both the 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Wars' franchises - is the son of Emmy-winning actor Brendan Gleeson but he is adamant that is dad didn't have any influence on his acting career.

He commented: ''Look, there's no way in which he is a hindrance. I was aware, when I'd turn up on stuff, that there'd be a certain amount of: 'Maybe he got the job because of who his dad is' or whatever.

''But it's hard to make a film or a play happen and if anyone has spent money on anything they're not going to hire someone who can't do the job just because they know your dad.''