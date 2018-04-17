Based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series of the same name, 'The Kitchen' is the upcoming New Line Cinema film release that tells the story of a group of women who have all married into the Irish mafia. Set in Hell's Kitchen, New York, the narrative sees the men of the industry arrested, with the women then forced to take over their criminal empires. It soon becomes clear however that these ladies aren't ones to be messed with, and they've learned a lot from their significant others.

Domhnall Gleeson will play Gabriel O'Malley in 'The Kitchen'

Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Margo Martindale have all been confirmed to lead the film as the mafia wives, and now another big name has been added to proceedings. Domhnall Gleeson is said to be extremely close to signing on as Vietnam vet Gabriel O'Malley; a man who worked as a hitman and managed to escape the authorities by skipping town.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, O'Malley will make a comeback to Hell's Kitchen during the series in a bid to make an impact once more, and looks to be a primary antagonist for the mafia women. In not taking them seriously however, he may quickly come to realise that he's in over his head.

Directed and written by Andrea Berloff, with Ollie Masters responsible for the comic book series, 'The Kitchen' is also set to star Bill Camp, Brian d'Arcy James and Wayne Duvall, in what looks to be one of the most diverse casts the big screen has ever seen.

There's no news yet on exactly when we'll be seeing 'The Kitchen' in cinemas, but we imagine more announcements shouldn't be too far away. With the buzz already surrounding this impending release, there's every opportunity this could be one of the biggest comic book adaptations of its time!

We'll bring you more news surrounding the film adaptation of 'The Kitchen' as and when we get it.