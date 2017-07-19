Kenny Rogers is about to make his final live appearance at a farewell show this Fall, where he will perform with his 'Islands in the Stream' co-artist Dolly Parton for the last time in history. It will no doubt mark one of their biggest duets of their careers.

Dolly Parton at the Country Music Awards

After taking the Bee Gees' song 'Islands in the Stream' to number one in 1983, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton have been an unstoppable double force. But now they will perform as a pair for the last time in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena in just three months, in a country music event that will also feature Little Big Town, Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Elle King, Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss.

'I think we owe it to her to let her go on with her career, but we owe it to me to do it one more time, and we're going to do that', Kenny told Fox News. 'We can go three years without talking to each other and when we get together, it's like we were together yesterday. We both feel that comfort.' Together the pair have also collaborated on songs such as 'Real Love', 'Love Is Strange' and, most recently, 'You Can't Make Old Friends'.

Needless to say, Dolly has been a huge part of Kenny's touring career and she confesses it will be a difficult moment for them to get through - but nonetheless, a special one. The duo have also confirmed that they will be treating fans to a last rendition of 'Islands in the Stream'.

'Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25th is going to be emotional for both of us, but it's also going to be very special', Dolly said in a statement. 'Even though Kenny may be retiring, as he fades from the stage, our love for each other will never fade away.'

The show will take place on October 25th 2017, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday (July 21st).