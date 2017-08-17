Dolly Parton is about to show us just how much a role model she is to children everywhere by releasing a brand new album especially for the young ones. It's called 'I Believe in You' and she's donating the proceeds from the sales to charity.

'I Believe in You' is the 71-year-old country star's 44th studio album and will include numbers like 'Brave Little Soldier', 'You Can Do It' and 'Makin' Fun Ain't Funny'. All sales are to be donated to her Imagination Library program which has donated millions of books over the last two decades to children in need all over the world.

'It just seemed like it was the time [to make this record]', she announced at a press event on Tuesday (August 15th 2017). 'Since I'm getting so old, I'm going back into my second childhood... These kids, I hope they'll be fans, because a lot of them, their parents liked me, and they became their grandparents and introduced me to them. I think kids can kind of relate to me, like a Mother Goose character.'

The album also includes a re-recording of her 1971 hit 'Coat Of Many Colors', as well as a recording of her reading her children's book of the same name - which she originally published in 1994 - as a bonus track.

Meanwhile, Dolly has also been collaborating with Kesha on a recreation of her 1980 song 'Old Flames (Can't Hold a Candle to You)' which features on the latter's new album 'Rainbow'. The original song was actually written by Kesha's mother Pebe Sebert.

'It was one of my favorite songs that I ever did', said Dolly. 'I said, 'Why did you choose to do that song? That's an unusual choice for you.' She said, 'Well, because my mother wrote it.''

'I Believe in You' is set to be released digitally on September 29th 2017 and on physical formats from October 13th 2017.