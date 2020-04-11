Dolly Parton has uploaded 93 of her songs to streaming services.

The 74-year-old singer surprised fans by revealing that she had added a large number of her classics online in order to ''bring some light'' during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She tweeted: ''Surprise! 93 of your favorite classics are finally available again online! I hope these songs bring some light into your life during these hard times. Listen now wherever you stream music!''

Dolly digitally released six previously unavailable albums - 'Little Sparrow' (2001), 'Halos & Horns' (2002), 'For God & Country' (2003), 'Live & Well' (2004), 'Those Were the Days' (2005) and 'Better Day' (2011) - to comfort her fans up as the respiratory illness continues to spread across the globe and claim the lives of thousands.

Dolly recently revealed that she had donated $1 million dollars towards researching a cure for Covid-19.

She said: ''My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.

''I am making a donation of $1million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.''

The charitable donation came after the '9 to 5' hitmaker recently said she believes the coronavirus pandemic is a ''lesson'' from God.

In an Instagram video, she sang: ''Well hello it's Dolly, climbing the stairway to heaven, because the virus has scared the h-e-l-l out of us.''

She then laughed: ''I'm not making light of the situation. Well, maybe I am, because it's the light, I believe that's gonna dissolve the situation.

''I think God is in this, I really do. I think he's trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.''

And Dolly also assured fans people will be in a ''better'' place once the current situation is over.

She added: ''I think that when this passes, we're gonna all be better people. I know that I have a positive attitude about it, as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith, don't be too scared, it's gonna be alright, God loves us.''