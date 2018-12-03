Legendary singer-songwriter, Dolly Parton, has written the music for Netflix's highly-anticipated newest film, Dumplin'. Starring acting legend Jennifer Aniston, it seems even the biggest music stars and their spouses can get star struck - after Dolly revealed her husband would love a threesome with her and Aniston.

Dolly Parton has revealed her husband has a crush on Jennifer Aniston

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dolly, 72, revealed her husband of 52 years, Carl Dean, who is rarely seen in public, would want to get in bed with his wife and Aniston, 49.

Dolly - famed for one of her many hit singles, Jolene which told the story of a red-headed bank clerk who flirted with her husband around the time they were newly married - shocked the TV host as she recalled Dean's reaction to her latest project.

MORE: Dolly Parton To Show Off Reclusive Husband At Anniversary Party

The film, which Aniston approached Dolly directly to make the music for, follows Willowdean ('Dumplin'), the plus-size teenage daughter of former beauty queen, Rosie (played by Aniston) when she signs up for her mom's Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant.

Dolly revealed her husband is 'crazy' about the former Friends actress.

She told Fallon: "My husband is crazy about her. He was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music.

"See, I think he kinda fantasizes, like, a threesome with us."

MORE: Dolly Parton Wants To Die On Stage

Jimmy was left speechless, before pointing to the camera and joking: "Go to bed Carl!"

But Dolly wasn't finished embarrassing her hubby and added: "He can't even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three," which prompted Jimmy to fall to the floor and hide behind his desk.

Australian actress Danielle Macdonald plays Rosie's daughter Willowdean 'Dumplin'' Dickson, who shakes up the pageant Rosie runs by entering it herself. N

etflix announced this September that they had picked up the movie, which was filmed during the second half of last year in Georgia, and is set for release on December 7.