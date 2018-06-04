Dolly Parton is moving on from her successful NBC deal three years back, which spawned the TV movies 'Coat Of Many Colors' and 'Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love'. Now, the iconic country music star has inked a deal with the world's leading entertainment streaming service Netflix, and is set to bring eight episodes based on some of her songs as part of an anthology series to the platform.

Some of Dolly Parton's biggest hits will be part of a Netflix original series

News first broke about the deal over the weekend, when Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda let slip that the singer was working on a project with Netflix, after being asked if she would ever guest star in an episode of 'Grace & Frankie'. Tomlin even said that Parton would be starring in the show herself, "when the script called for it," according to Deadline.

Parton will be serving as an executive producer on the show, alongside Sam Haskell, with the pair's respective production companies Dixie Pixie Productions and Magnolia Hill Entertainment collaborating on the series, in association with Warner Bros Television.

In a statement, Parton said: "As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."

It's going to be very interesting to see just which of Parton's songs will be making their way to the small screen. Fans will be calling for the likes of 'Jolene', which could have an intriguing and compelling storyline, as well as 'I Will Always Love You', to be turned into an on-screen production, but no word on what the episodes will consist of has yet been given.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the Netflix original series as and when we get it.