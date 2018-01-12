Dolly Parton has made the small but controversial decision to rename one of her attractions. Formerly known as Dixie Stampede, the dinner show will now be named Dolly Parton's Stampede in the interests of the changing political climate that might deem the term 'Dixie' offensive.

The country star has managed to infuriate a great many of her fans by going down the politically correct route of dropping the word 'Dixie' from one of her star attractions. Many seem to be ignoring the fact that it also makes geographic sense as they prepare to expand her empire.

'Our shows currently are identified by where they are located', Dolly said in a statement. 'Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.'

The show is currently located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to Dollywood media director Pete Owens, the current brand for the show isn't clear enough for potentional attendees.

'It has added to confusion in discussions about the expansion of our dinner theatres to new locations across the country and around the world', he said. 'Some of our guest comments and comments of developers, in markets around the country with whom we spoke, show a misconception of what our show is. They do not realize The Stampede is a very patriotic, spectacular, horse show with 32 beautiful horses as the stars.'

Indeed, the term 'Dixie' has a lot of negative Civil War connotations, such as the Confederate minstrel anthem 'I Wish I Was in Dixie' which has an obviously racist aesthetic, and just the general Confederate states that endorsed slave labour.