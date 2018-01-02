Everyone loves music, and for children it's an especially important medium. It shapes their childhoods, teaches them life lessons and educates them. That's why some of the music industry's biggest icons have jumped into the kids' genre to offer their own input - the latest being good old Dolly.

Dolly Parton - I Believe In You

1. Dolly Parton - She might be a household name, but this year marks the first time Dolly has ever released a children's album. 'I Believe in You' dropped in September on Dolly Records and RCA Nashville, and featured songs aiming to teach kids to respect others and nurture their own self-esteem. All proceeds from the sale of the album went to her Imagination Library charity fund.

Ziggy Marley - Family Time

2. Ziggy Marley - Bob Marley's famous son is much like his father in that he's big on family. With ten brothers and sisters, seven children of his own and three stepchildren, it's no wonder that he went on to record 'Family Time'. Released in 2009, it was his third solo album and won him the Grammy for Best Musical Album for Children. It featured guests the likes of Rita Marley, Jack Johnson and Willie Nelson, with some of the proceeds going to Chepstowe Basic School in Port Antonio, Jamaica.

They Might Be Giants - Here Come the ABCs

3. They Might Be Giants - The 'Birdhouse in Your Soul' hitmakers have released not one but five children's albums in all. Their first was 'No!', which topped the US Kids chart in 2002 and led to a deal with Walt Disney Records on which they dropped 2005's 'Here Come the ABCs', 2008's 'Here Come the 123s' and 2009's 'Here Comes Science'. They released 2015's 'Why?' as a direct follow-up to 'No!'.

Johnny Cash - The Johnny Cash Children's Album

4. Johnny Cash - He's the man in black but he unveiled his softer side with his 1975 release 'The Johnny Cash Children's Album'. It was his 49th album altogether and included a mix of original and cover country tunes including Red Foley's 'Old Shep' and Henry Clay Work's 'My Grandfather's Clock'.

Barenaked Ladies - Snacktime!

5. Barenaked Ladies - The band behind 'The Big Bang Theory' soundtrack unveiled the alternative rock album for children entitled 'Snacktime!' in 2007, complete with a companion book written an illustrated by Kevin Hearn. There were 24 songs on the album and it was also the last record to include Steven Page who later left the band.

Lisa Loeb - Lullaby Girl

6. Lisa Loeb - This American singer-songwriter has been extremely dedicated to releasing music to children over the years, with her first kids release 'Catch the Moon' dropping in 2003. That was soon followed by her campfire classic 'Camp Lisa' on which she based her family musical 'Camp Kappawanna'. 'Lisa Loeb's Silly Sing-Along', 'Movin' and Shakin'', 'Nursery Rhyme Parade!', 'Feel What U Feel' and 'Give a Mouse a Cookie' came later. 'Lullaby Girl' is her latest release, launching in October and featuring classic songs.

Jack Johnson - Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George

7. Jack Johnson - Just to make the 2006 film that bit more special, Jack Johnson released 'Sing-A-Longs and Lullabies for the Film Curious George', topping the US charts. It featured covers of The White Stripes' 'We're Going to Be Friends', Ben Harper's 'With My Own Two Hands' and a revision of the Schoolhouse Rock! song 'Three Is a Magic Number' entitled 'The 3 R's'.

Donovan - HMS Donovan

8. Donovan - In 1967, Donovan released his first double-album 'A Gift from a Flower to a Garden' which included a second CD entitled 'For Little Ones'. He loved doing those songs so much that he later targeted children again with the traditional song album 'HMS Donovan' and 2002's 'Pied Piper'.

Jewel - Lullaby

9. Jewel - This Grammy winning singer-songwriter released her first children's album 'Lullaby' in 2009. It was also her first independent album, released through Fisher-Price Records. That was soon followed by 2011's 'The Merry Goes 'Round'.

Woody Guthrie - Songs to Grow on for Mother and Child

10. Woody Guthrie - When music was a lot more innocent than it is today, this Dust Bowl folk singer released his first family album 'Songs to Grow on for Mother and Child' in 1991, followed by 'Nursery Days' in 1992. The former featured a song called 'Goodnight Little Arlo' as a nod to his song Arlo Guthrie.