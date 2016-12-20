Dog Is Dead 's cover of The Waitresses' Christmas Wrapping, stays true to the original but that's why we love it! The track was originally released in 1981 and peaked at number 45 in the UK.
The video for Christmas Wrapping was shot live and was filmed by Franklyn Banks. The boys wear festive Christmas jumpers and scarves and perform next to statues of Father Christmas and his reindeer. All five members look to be really enjoying themselves as they perform the catchy Christmas song.
Dog Is Dead formed in 2008 are Robert Milton (vocals/guitar); Joss Van Wilder (keys); Daniel Harvey (drums); Trev (bass/saxophone) and Paul Roberts (guitar). They have released three EPs: a self-titled EP in April 2009; Your Childhood in May 2011 and Confessions in September 2011. Their debut album is scheduled for a spring 2012 release, along with a new single to coincide with their headline tour. They are currently signed to Atlantic Records.
Official Site - http://dogisdead.co.uk
