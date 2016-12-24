Christmas telly is the best, and this year's no different. Instead of re-watching the old holiday movies you've seen numerous times, get stuck in to what the BBC and Sky have to offer over the festive period. From 'Bake Off' to 'Sherlock', you're sure to find something to glue you to the box.

Here are our top 10 Christmas must-see shows:

1. The Great Christmas Bake Off (Christmas Day and Boxing Day - 4.45pm on BBC1)

The Great Christmas Bake Off [L-R] Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Mel Giedroyc

The final episodes of 'The Great British Bake Off' featuring presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judge Mary Berry, who sadly saw their final series in this year's seventh series. Paul Hollywood remains, however, and no doubt we'll see some fantastically festive bakes to end this year on a sweet note.

2. The Last Dragonslayer (Christmas Day - 5.45pm on Sky 1)

The Last Dragonslayer airs Christmas Day

An adaptation of the Jasper Fforde fantasy novel released in 2010, it's a futuristic magical adventure following the quest of a Dragonslayer's apprentice and her battle with her destiny to slay the last dragon in existence. The TV movie has been directed by BAFTA nominated Jamie Magnus Stone and stars Jill Buchanan and Amelia Crouch.

3. Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio (Christmas Day - 5.45pm on BBC1)

Doctor Who [L-R] Matt Lucas, Charity Wakefield, Justin Chatwin and Peter Capaldi

A caped superhero will be a major part of the story for the first time in 'Doctor Who' history, so the Doctor's really got his work cut out. It's been a year since our last look at the show, and this will mark the precursor to season 10. Peter Capaldi returns in his famous role, and Matt Lucas is also back as the loveable Nardole.

More: Everything we know about the 'Doctor Who' Christmas special

4. The Witness for the Prosecution (Boxing Day - 9.00pm on BBC1)

The Witness for the Prosecution [L-R] Kim Cattrall, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Billy Howle and Monica Dolan

What's Christmas without a bit of murder mystery? Another one of Agatha Christie's most famous crime novels will be adapted to screen following the success of last year's 'And Then There Were None'. Toby Jones will star in this Julian Jarrold directed adaptation set in 1920s London.

5. Outnumbered (Boxing Day - 10.00pm on BBC1)

Outnumbered [L-R] Hugh Dennis, Daniel Roche, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez

The Brockman children are all grown up but that doesn't mean they are any less of a handful for parents Pete and Sue. This Christmas will no doubt be another crisis-filled event, but one that will ultimately prove how close they all are as a family.

6. Robot Wars: Battle of the Stars (28th December and 29th December - 8.00pm on BBC2)

Robot Wars: Battle of the Stars [L-R] Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Scott Mills, Chris Stark, Angela Scanlon, Dara O'Briain, Suzi Perry, Dallas Campbell, Alistair Brownlee and Jonny Brownlee

Two hour-long episodes of metal battles at the Robot Wars arena, this episode sees four celebrity teams vie against each other and the House Robots. It's the first special airing since 2004's Third World Championship, but follows the series revival that hit screens this year.

7. Jonathan Creek (28th December - 9.00pm on BBC1)

Sarah Alexander and Alan Davies star in Jonathan Creek

Jonathan Creek is back to solve another village mystery with his wife Polly, preparing to put the sense and logic into a befuddling case that seems almost supernatural. This time they'll be joined by Warwick Davis who'll be making his Jonathan Creek debut in this holiday special.

8. Delicious (30th December - 9.00pm on Sky 1)

Dawn French and Emilia Fox star in 'Delicious'

Iain Glenn from 'Game Of Thrones' plays a celebrity chef called Leo in this comedy drama which sees him come up against two women - Dawn French's Gina and Emilia Fox's Sam - whose wrath he incites when he betrays them both. This is a love triangle he'll be sorry he started.

9. Jools' Annual Hootenanny (New Year's Eve - 11.20pm on BBC2)

Jools Holland returns for his Annual Hootenanny

Among the acts perform on Jools Holland's New Year special this year are Christine and the Queens, Chaka Khan, Gregory Porter, Roy Wood, Seasick Steve, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Rag'n'Bone Man. They'll be ringing in the New Year in style.

10. Sherlock (New Year's Day - 8.30pm on BBC1)

Sherlock [L-R] Rupert Graves, Amanda Abbington, Martin Freeman, Una Stubbs, Mark Gatiss, Benedict Cumberbatch and Louise Brealey

'Sherlock' kicks off season five on New Year's Day with 'The Six Thatchers'. John and Mary Watson have a new baby, to Sherlock's discomfort, and the sleuth is still haunted by memories of Moriarty. He faces a new adversary in the form of the villainous Culverton Smith, who'll be played by Toby Jones.