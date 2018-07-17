What is the Doctor up to? So far we've seen a slightly mischievous 'Doctor Who' teaser trailer and now some even more bewildering first pictures. Jodie Whittaker's first full episode as the Time Lord sees her make some unusual friends as she tracks down her TARDIS.

'Doctor Who'

So what do we know about the premise of the eleventh series? In the last episode of season 10, 'Twice Upon a Time', the Doctor watches the inside of the TARDIS detonate following the regeneration in what looks like the worst system failure the Time Lord has ever had. She ends up getting ejected from the spaceship where she promptly hurtles towards the Earth, hand reaching desperately for the TARDIS as it tumbles far into space.

Judging by the trailer, she's obviously survived the fall. So the first thing on her agenda is to find and fix the TARDIS. In her mysterious way, she enlists the help of three people; Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole), Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh); while they're having dinner and introduced them to a universe much bigger than they ever thought.

Jodie Whittaker plays the latest incarnation of the Doctor

And that's all we know with regards to the plot. New images show the possible latest companions being dazzled by Time Lord dust separately, and watching the Doctor get to work on some flashy technology when they are all together.

Other cast members in this series include Sharon D. Clarke as Graham's wife and South African actor David Dukas as a character named Elias Griffin Jr. in episode 3. We're also expecting Alan Cumming to make an appearance as King James I in episode 10 and comedian Lee Mack to make a cameo at some point in the series.

Tosin Cole plays Ryan Sinclair

Meanwhile, as has been widely reported, the new stories have been written by Chris Chibnall who previously worked with Jodie Whittaker (and former Doctor, David Tennant) on 'Broadchurch', replacing long-time showrunner Steven Moffat.

The first episode - plus, at least three other later episodes - will be directed by Jamie Childs who previously worked on 'Poldark', 'Vera' and 'Next of Kin'. Sallie Aprahamian, Mark Tonderai, Jennifer Perrott and Wayne Yip are also among the directors of the series.

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

An interesting fact about the new series is that it will be shot using special Cooke and Angénieux anamorphic lenses for the first time in the show's history; technology that is generally used in Hollywood cinema.

That's not the only creative change that's happening within the show either. The 'Doctor Who' logo and insignia has received an overhaul, and the theme tune has been adapted yet again by a brand new composer; Segun Akinola of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire; who is replacing Murray Gold as the second composer since the 2005 revival.

Season eleven of 'Doctor Who' is set to premiere on BBC One in October 2018.

Bradley Walsh plays Graham