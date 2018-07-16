The first teaser for the forthcoming series of 'Doctor Who' premiered at the final of the FIFA World Cup over the weekend where we got our first look at the Doctor's possible new companions. There are three familiar faces (at least for the UK audience), though it's not clear as yet who is the most significant.

Jodie Whittaker at the National Television Awards

With a new showrunner - Chris Chibnall of 'Broadchurch' fame replacing Steven Moffat - comes a brand new cast for the eleventh series of 'Doctor Who'.

Not only do we get to see Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor again, we also get a glimpse of Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair. He's enjoying a Full English at a local cafe while talking on his phone in the 50-second clip, when he's suddenly overcome by some wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey... Stuff... and some kind of apparition helps itself to his eggs.

A similar thing happens to Yasmin Khan as she enjoys a pizza with her best friend who takes the last slice, only to find when she opens the box again that there's a full pizza there. Meanwhile, Graham is waiting at the counter in a chippy reading the paper when he's struck by the same bizarre phenomenon, and turns back to find himself clutching a copy of The Beano instead.

It can only be the work of the Doctor, but what adventures does she have planned for her new friends? There's only one thing known for sure: The universe is calling...

The Stars

Tosin Cole made his acting debut in a series of short episodes called 'The Cut' back in 2009, though he's best known for starring in the long-running soap opera 'Hollyoaks' and the 'EastEnders' spin-off 'EastEnders: E20'. He also played Lieutenant Bastian in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' as well as appearing in the BAFTA nominated 'Second Coming' opposite Idris Elba and 2017's 'Unlocked' which starred Noomi Rapace and Orlando Bloom.

Judging by his recent Hollywood roles, he's probably set to have quite an important part to play in the eleventh series of 'Doctor Who'. There's also Leeds actress Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan - another 'Hollyoaks' star - and Bradley Walsh from 'Coronation Street', 'Law & Order: UK' and the gameshow 'The Chase' as Graham.

It's not actually Walsh's first 'Doctor Who' universe venture. He previously appeared in a double episode of 'The Sarah Jane Adventures' in 2008 as the Pied Piper in 'The Day of the Clown'.

Of course, Jodie Whittaker had become quite a popular UK actress before landing the part of the Doctor; she worked with the new writer Chibnall and former 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant on 'Broadchurch', and also appeared in 'Black Mirror', 'St. Trinian's', 'Marchlands' and Paddy Considine's 'Journeyman'.